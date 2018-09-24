Home Cities Chennai

Stories of India-Armenia friendship

He was India’s ambassador to Armenia and Georgia from 2009-2012.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Author Achal Malhotra; Armen Martirosyan, Ambassador of The Republic of Armenia in India and Shivkumar Eashwaran, Consul General of The Republic of Armenia  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 27th National day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai, the Consul General (Hon) of the Republic of Armenia Shivkumar Eashwaran hosted a meet and greet at the iconic Madras Cricket Club on September 21. At the event, a film on Armenia was screened.
The highlight of the event was the release of the book ‘India - Armenia - So Far yet So Close’ authored by His Excellency Achal Malhotra. He was India’s ambassador to Armenia and Georgia from 2009-2012.

“Towards the end of my tenure in 2012, I concluded that despite the excellent state-to-state relations forged during the last 20 years, the awareness amongst Armenians about India and vice versa is extremely limited, and at times even distorted. The book is an attempt to bridge the gap. It is meant to remind some of the glorious moments of the close interaction and peaceful coexistence,” shared Achal Malhotra who authored the book. This is a dedication to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Armenia.

The book traces the origin of people to people contacts between Armenia and India to at least 2nd Century BC. It focuses on the glorious past of Armenians in India from medieval India up to its independence in 1947. He also highlights the emergence of a new quality cooperation between the Indian and the Armenian people at the end of 20th century. This came as a result of the establishment of official ties between the newly independent Republic of Armenia and India on August 31, 1992.

“The book also has a few photographs clicked by me. I was lucky enough to be given the permission by the embassy to access important facts and existing source materials. The visuals are expected to add more value to the narrative,” said the author.

His Excellency Armen Martirosyan, ambassador of the Republic of Armenia in India presided over the function and released the book. He handed over the first copy to Oleg N Avdeev Consul General of the Russian Federation to South India. Eminent industrialists and members from the Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region — TT Ashok and Thulasiraj were present at the book launch. The list of prominent members included the diplomatic community from Germany, Russia and Honorary Consuls from El Salvador, Paraguay, Spain, Seychelles amongst several others who attended this event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Republic of Armenia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival