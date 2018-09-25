‘Civic body’s vendetta delays sewage pipe repair’

Madhumitha Viswanath By

CHENNAI: Ever since Alamelu Mangapuram Road and VC Garden Street in Mylapore were dug up to re-lay new sewage lines in February 2018, the internal sewage pipes from individual residences have sustained damages resulting in sewer water overflowing on the road.

R Kalyanaraman’s house on Alamelu Mangapuram Road is one such example. To rectify this problem, he had registered a complaint with ward 124 officials belonging to Metro Water and Chennai Corporation. Though it has been two months since the local officials were notified, no action has been taken yet.

The apartment which has a total of six residents had pooled in funds that were to be paid for repairing the damaged pipes. “We paid `27,500 to the Corporation as road cut charges and `17,500 to Metro Water as the cost for laying new pipes. We have received a receipt from the authorities as well. But repairs haven’t been carried out till date,” said Kalyanaraman, in an email to City Express.

Residents allege that as they had strongly protested for months together last year for VC garden Street to be re-laid, officials were lethargic about their civic woes now. “Corporation officials told me that permission for the road to be dug up was getting delayed as we had tarnished the local body’s name over the VC Garden Street issue. They have a vendetta against whoever raised their voices about the Corporation’s inefficiency,” said a resident, who requested anonymity. “Metro Water supply has been stopped to my house alone for the past five months because of this,” added the resident.

When it rains sewage water spills onto the road from the compound of the house, causing inconvenience to residents, leaving no space for passers-by to walk through. “There is also a broken garbage bin outside our compound gate where the sewage overflows. Waste from the bin and sewage water mix, especially when it rains. The stench is unbearable,” said Suchitra, one of the six residents.

During school timings and on Thursdays, traffic from Venkatesa Agraharam Street and Canal Bank Road is diverted towards Alamelu Mangapuram Road. “As our street is located right behind PS Senior Secondary School, many students either cycle or walk through this road. There is also a government primary school right opposite where the sewage is overflowing,” said another resident.

When City Express contacted Metro Water officials, they confirmed that they had received the due payment from residents. “The sewage pipe has been damaged due to wear and tear. As the pipe has to be replaced only in one house, work can be finished in one day. Only if we receive permission for road cut from the Corporation we can go ahead with the replacement,” said the official.

Corporation officials said that road-cut permission has been issued and the damage will be repaired in the next two days. “As the road was re-laid only six months ago, permission from higher officials had to be sought to dig it up again. This was the reason for the delay,” said the official. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, the road was dug up in two places to facilitate electricity cable repair work by Tangedco, said residents.