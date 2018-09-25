Eight held for snatching phones, jewellery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight men involved in snatching cases in different places were arrested and 57 sovereign of jewels and vehicles seized from them.

T Subramani (42), a car driver, was robbed of his mobile phone on Friday while he was walking down the road at Ezhil Nagar in Kodungaiyur around 11 pm. He lodged a complaint with the Kodungaiyur police who arrested Surya (18) from Kodungaiyur, Baskar (19) from MGR Nagar and a 17-year-old juvenile. The police recovered two mobile phones and a two-wheeler.

The T Nagar police arrested Prakash (23) from Pondy Bazaar and Kumar (19) from Nungambakkam. The duo were involved in chain-snatching caes in the city and the police recovered 15 sovereigns of chains from them.

S Tirupati (29) was robbed of jewels and a mobile phone at Arumbakkam on the Poonamallee High Road on Sunday. He lodged a complaint with the Arumbakkam police. The police, with the help of the CCTV footage arrested three men — I Sabeer Batcha (27), P Prakash (29) and M Rajkumar (24). The police seized 41 sovereign of jewels, a car and two two-wheelers from the trio. All eight men were remanded under judicial custody.