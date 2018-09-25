Enfield, Yamaha workers protest for better pay

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Labourers from Royal Enfield and Yamaha have launched an indefinite protest, demanding better pay and labour protection system. For nearly 1,300 workers of Enfield, Monday was the first day of protest, while it was the fourth day for around 700 Yamaha workers.

“Labourers, who have finished three years of work, are supposed to be made professional employees. This is a probation phase before permanent employment. Now workers who finish three years are moved under the National Employability Enhancement Mission, where they will become contract employees for three more years and people who finish professional employment, come under the Fixed Term Employment (FTE), where they will get the benefits of permanent employees but can be fired anytime,” said an employee from the Oragadam branch, on condition of anonymity.

Around 700 workers from the Yamaha factory in Irungattokottai entered into the fourth day of protest on Monday. They said employees were being treated very badly and were not given any respect. “They have taken away various promotion and bonus-related incentives that we had. The company terminated employees who were instrumental in forming a labour union without giving three warnings as per protocol,” said a senior employee.

The PRO from Royal Enfield said that the company has always committed to maintaining a good relationship with its employees. “We have forums to address matters related to the well being of the staff and we are hopeful of arriving at a mutually beneficial solution.” There was no response from Yamaha.