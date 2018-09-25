Home Cities Chennai

Enfield, Yamaha workers protest for better pay

Labourers from Royal Enfield and Yamaha have launched an indefinite protest, demanding better pay and labour protection system.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Labourers from Royal Enfield and Yamaha have launched an indefinite protest, demanding better pay and labour protection system. For nearly 1,300 workers of Enfield, Monday was the first day of protest, while it was the fourth day for around 700 Yamaha workers.

“Labourers, who have finished three years of work, are supposed to be made professional employees. This is a probation phase before permanent employment. Now workers who finish three years are moved under the National Employability Enhancement Mission, where they will become contract employees for three more years and people who finish professional employment, come under the Fixed Term Employment (FTE), where they will get the benefits of permanent employees but can be fired anytime,” said an employee from the Oragadam branch, on condition of anonymity.

Around 700 workers from the Yamaha factory in Irungattokottai entered into the fourth day of protest on Monday. They said employees were being treated very badly and were not given any respect. “They have taken away various promotion and bonus-related incentives that we had. The company terminated employees who were instrumental in forming a labour union without giving three warnings as per protocol,” said a senior employee.

The PRO from Royal Enfield said that the company has always committed to maintaining a good relationship with its employees. “We have forums to address matters related to the well being of the staff and we are hopeful of arriving at a mutually beneficial solution.” There was no response from Yamaha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Royal Enfield Yamaha Labourers pay hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?