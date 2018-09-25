Home Cities Chennai

‘Fair play policies’ for all developers

According to a statement from the association, it has placed three main requests for consideration before the implementation of the common development rules.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Government inviting suggestions for the draft common development rules 2018, the Metro Flat Promoters Association have come up with a set of rules to ‘ensure fair play’ for all categories of builders.

According to a statement from the association, it has placed three main requests for consideration before the implementation of the common development rules.

On car parking, the statement said, “The existing rule insists on a two-way driveway, which is a challenge in smaller plots. A single driveway should be implemented for smaller plots since two-way driveway system is impractical.”

Similarly, uniform Floor Space Index norms keeping in mind development in all parts of cities and town should be implemented to maintain standards, ensuring that there are no violations and easier implementation without hassles, it added.

The association has also suggested that the state government take references from neighbouring states for ‘foolproof’ implementation.

FSI norms
According to Floor Space Index norms, development in all parts of cities should be implemented to maintain standards, ensuring that there are no violations and easier implementation without hassles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Metro Flat Promoters Association Fair play policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?