‘Fair play policies’ for all developers

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Government inviting suggestions for the draft common development rules 2018, the Metro Flat Promoters Association have come up with a set of rules to ‘ensure fair play’ for all categories of builders.

According to a statement from the association, it has placed three main requests for consideration before the implementation of the common development rules.

On car parking, the statement said, “The existing rule insists on a two-way driveway, which is a challenge in smaller plots. A single driveway should be implemented for smaller plots since two-way driveway system is impractical.”

Similarly, uniform Floor Space Index norms keeping in mind development in all parts of cities and town should be implemented to maintain standards, ensuring that there are no violations and easier implementation without hassles, it added.

The association has also suggested that the state government take references from neighbouring states for ‘foolproof’ implementation.

