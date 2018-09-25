‘Listen to your body and not mind’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr T Deepashree has been the Head of the Department of Interventional Radiology at Gleneagles Global Health City since 2012. When she is not busy attending to her patients, she can be seen doing yoga, shaking a leg at a Zumba class or sweating it out at a marathon. The avid blogger recently launched her debut book ‘Art of Balance - Life, Health and an Obsession.’

“Many of my colleagues found that I was good at operating scanning machines,” she says. “Interventional radiology, as called, helps interact with the patients directly after examining their scan reports. Sadly, there were not many training institutes offering this course in India so I moved to the United Kingdom to pursue my Interventional Radiology and came back to India in 2012.”

Deepashree was bedridden last October due to a spinal collapse. It was at this point that she wrote this book and documented her transformational journey.

“It’s important to take care of your health as much as your family’s,” she says. “Take every symptom and bodily pain as a caution. Household work alone cannot prevent you from ailments... We often post pictures of our work-out sessions or marathon for public recognition. It’s high time we do something for ourselves.”

She emphasised the need for exercise and ‘emotional unwinding.’ “Doctors need to set an example for patients. We need a way to unwind after a tiring day too. I practice Zumba with loud music as it helps release feel-good hormones, endorphins,” says Deepashree.

While writing another book is on the cards, she also wants to take up strengthening and conditioning exams as a part of the National Association of Sports Medicine.

“Why do we need gym instructors and nutritionists to tell us what to do and what not to? I want to provide therapy to my patients without relying on outside sources.” Art of Balance- Life, Health and an Obsession is priced at ‘375.

Why women don’t take up Interventional Radiology

Dr Deepashree said women tend to steer clear of specialising in Interventional Radiology because of the fear of being exposed to radiation. “Women don’t take up this specialisation due to a common misconception about the impact that exposure to radiation for long hours can have on health. It is also very demanding due to emergency cases. Most women back down thinking it’s a man’s world,” she said.