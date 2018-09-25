Home Cities Chennai

Opposition party chiefs invited to MGR event valedictory

He would also present medals and citations to those who won various competitions conducted across the State during the past one year.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MG Ramachandran or MGR.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of different parties, who are at loggerheads with one another in the political arena, may share the dais at the September 30 valedictory of birth centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder, MG Ramachandran, if they opt for keeping their differences on the hold for a while.

The State government has invited DMK president MK Stalin, Rajya Sabha members TKS Elangovan and Kanimozhi, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran to this event.  In all, the names of six MPs and 13 MLAs have figured in the invitation for the grand event to be held at YMCA Grounds at Nandanam.

Official sources said most of them have been already invited.   

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be taking part in the celebrations.  
The Chief Minister is scheduled to unveil the portrait of MGR and will release the souvenir to mark the occasion.

He would also present medals and citations to those who won various competitions conducted across the State during the past one year.

Unveiling of portrait
Deputy Speaker of LS M Thambidurai, Speaker P Dhanapal, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy
CM O Panneerselvam will be taking part in the celebrations. The Chief Minister is scheduled to unveil the portrait of MGR on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MG Ramachandran MK Stalin TTV Dhinakaran CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?