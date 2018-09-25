Opposition party chiefs invited to MGR event valedictory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of different parties, who are at loggerheads with one another in the political arena, may share the dais at the September 30 valedictory of birth centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder, MG Ramachandran, if they opt for keeping their differences on the hold for a while.

The State government has invited DMK president MK Stalin, Rajya Sabha members TKS Elangovan and Kanimozhi, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran to this event. In all, the names of six MPs and 13 MLAs have figured in the invitation for the grand event to be held at YMCA Grounds at Nandanam.

Official sources said most of them have been already invited.

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be taking part in the celebrations.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to unveil the portrait of MGR and will release the souvenir to mark the occasion.

He would also present medals and citations to those who won various competitions conducted across the State during the past one year.

