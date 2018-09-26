2-day symposium on saving livestock during disasters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Livestock lost in natural disasters often causes major loss of livelihood to farmers. In a move to mitigate this problem, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in association with Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk reduction Agency and World Animal Protection, organised a two-day international symposium titled ‘Animals in disaster’.

Recalling past natural disasters such as tsunami which struck agricultural districts in southern Tamil Nadu, and floods which often hit various parts of the country, the symposium aimed to bring a solution to saving livestock and rehabilitating livestock farmers during crisis.

On Wednesday, experts from across the country and outside presented their studies on reducing risk during natural disaster. This will continue on Thursday, too. The National Disaster Response Force has also set up a photo exhibition at Madras Veterinary College highlighting their work during disasters.

“The livelihoods of small and marginal farmers and landless labourers in villages of our country are entirely dependent on the livestock. If his livestock are lost in natural disasters like tsunami, cyclones, floods, earthquake, his livelihood is lost and it is difficult to rehabilitate the farmer. When the damage is wide spread, it is a great economic threat for the state and the country,” said Udumalai Radhakrishnan, animal husbandry minister, speaking at the inauguration. He added that Tamil Nadu Government has handled the disasters like tsunamis, cyclones like Ockhi, Thane, Vardah and Chennai mega flood.

K Gopal, principal secretary to Animal Husbandry department, C Balachandran, vice chancellor of TANUVAS, Satya Gopal, additional chief secretary, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner, KM Singh, former member of National Disaster Management Authority were also present at the event.