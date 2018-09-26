Home Cities Chennai

2-day symposium on saving livestock during disasters

On Wednesday, experts from across the country and outside presented their studies on reducing risk during natural disaster. This will continue on Thursday, too.

Published: 26th September 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Livestock lost in natural disasters often causes major loss of livelihood to farmers. In a move to mitigate this problem, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in association with Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk reduction Agency and World Animal Protection, organised a two-day international symposium titled ‘Animals in disaster’.

Recalling past natural disasters such as tsunami which struck agricultural districts in southern Tamil Nadu, and floods which often hit various parts of the country, the symposium aimed to bring a solution to saving livestock and rehabilitating livestock farmers during crisis.

On Wednesday, experts from across the country and outside presented their studies on reducing risk during natural disaster. This will continue on Thursday, too. The National Disaster Response Force has also set up a photo exhibition at Madras Veterinary College highlighting their work during disasters.

“The livelihoods of small and marginal farmers and landless labourers in villages of our country are entirely dependent on the livestock. If his livestock are lost in natural disasters like tsunami, cyclones, floods, earthquake, his livelihood is lost and it is difficult to rehabilitate the farmer. When the damage is wide spread, it is a great economic threat for the state and the country,” said Udumalai Radhakrishnan, animal husbandry minister, speaking at the inauguration. He added that Tamil Nadu Government has handled the disasters like tsunamis, cyclones like Ockhi, Thane, Vardah and Chennai mega flood.

K Gopal, principal secretary to Animal Husbandry department, C Balachandran, vice chancellor of TANUVAS, Satya Gopal, additional chief secretary, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner, KM Singh, former member of National Disaster Management Authority were also present at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours