Accused in Hindu Munnani leader Sasikumar murder case gets bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to Mubarak alias Mohammed Mubarak, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of C Sasikumar, a spokesperson of the Hindu Munnani, in Coimbatore on September 22, 2016.

The bench of Justices S Vimala and S Ramathilagam granted the relief, while allowing an appeal from Mubarak challenging the orders dated March 22 last of the Special Court (Under National Investigation Agency Act) in Poonamallee, on September 12 last. The March 22 order of the special court extended the period of detention of Mubarak from 90 days to 180 days, which was under challenge. After going through the report of the Public Prosecutor filed before the Special Court seeking extension of remand, the bench noted that no specific or special reasons had been given in the report seeking remand extension.

The special court had not recorded any reason why the prayer for remand extension was being allowed. The report was merely indicative of the progress made in the investigation and the phases in which it needed to be made. The reasons contained in the report cannot in any manner be said to be special or specific reason which restrained the court from releasing the accused on bail. The legislative intent in extending the remand of the accused has been discussed by the Supreme Court in many cases, the bench said.

Can’t probe idol cases due to staff shortage: CBI

Chennai: The CBI on Tuesday informed the special bench of the Madras High Court that it cannot probe the idol theft cases in the State, due to shortage of manpower. A submission to this effect was made before the bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, when

PILs from advocate ‘Elephant’

G Rajendran and ‘Traffic’

K R Ramaswamy, challenging a GO dated August 1 last of the State government transferring all idol theft cases pending before the special idol wing, headed by IG Pon Manickavel, to CBI, came up.

Govt not allowed to issue work order for plant

Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained the state government from issuing work order to the successful bidder for construction of the 150-MLD desalination plant at Nemmeli until further order. Justice V Bharathidasan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Suez International, a French company, seeking to declare it as the only technically qualified bidder in the tender floated by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for construction of the plant.

‘Only CJ can initiate suo motu contempt action’

Chennai: A special mention was made before the first bench of Chief Justice V K Thahil Ramani and Justice M Duraiswamy stating that another bench of Justices C T Selvam and Nirmal Kumar has no locus standi to initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings against BJP leader H Raja. Counsel representing Raja told the Chief Justice bench that there are several High Court and SC judgments that all material pertaining to contempt should be placed before the Chief Justice, who alone can decide the issue of initiating contempt proceedings.