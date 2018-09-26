Ban on bathing in river during Maha Pushkaram challenged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ban on bathing on account of the celebration of Maha Pushkaram festival for 12 days from October 11 at the Thaipoosa Padithurai of the Thamirabharani river in Tirunelveli district has been challenged in the Madras High Court.

In his petition, Pulavar V Mahadevan of Zameen Pallavaram also sought a direction to the district administration to make arrangements for devotees to take holy dip in the river during the Pushkaram.

Petitioner contended that the denial of worship during the festival is a direct attack on the religious faith and right. “The total denial of access to Thaipoosa Padithurai for Pushkaram celebration for the reason that lakhs of people cannot take bath at a time is not proper,” he said.