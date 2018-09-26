Home Cities Chennai

CBI arrests food safety official in gutka scam case

The gutka scam came to light on July 8, 2017.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday made its sixth arrest in the gutka scam by arresting E Sivakumar, who was at the time on deputation as Food Safety Officer in Food Safety and Drug Administration Department at the Ministry of Health.

“Sivakumar was arrested on Monday and produced before the court. He was remanded to judicial custody till October 4,” a spokesman said.

The CBI has already arrested Jayem Group promoters and directors AV Madhav Rao, Uma Shankar Gupta and P V Srinivasa Rao, designated officer of Tiruvallur Food Safety and Drug administration department P Senthil Murugan and superintendent of Customs and Excise department N K Pandian, a CBI spokesman said.

The CBI had also raided 35 locations, including premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijay Baskar, DGP TK Rajendran, former Chennai police commissioner S George, and others. The gutka scam came to light on July 8, 2017.

