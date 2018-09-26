Celebrating mental health through films

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Frame of Mind is a short film festival on mental health put together by the Schizophrenia Research Foundation. The biennial event has seen seven editions so far since 2004. The eighth edition aims to raise awareness and dispel misconceptions about mental health-related issues through films.

Among the highlights is the competitive section of the event. The theme of this year’s film festival is Youth Mental Health. Of the 75 entries, 15 have been shortlisted. The films, each five minutes long, will be screened for two days this weekend. “The jury for selecting the best film includes psychiatrists and media personalities. We wanted to see how people portray mental health in the right way on screen.

In fact, a team of psychiatrists travelled to different districts to conduct sessions on various issues,” shares Annu Mary Joseph, executive communication person of Scarf India. A panel discussion will be held after each film screening. “This will be a great learning experience for filmmakers and students involved in various aspects of filmmaking and visual communication,” adds Annu.

Two out of four feature films will be screened on the two days. On the first day, Trolls — an animation film that talks about finding happiness in our lives, and The Perks of Being A Wallflower — a film that dwells on conflicts and issues of adolescence will be screened. Day 2 will have Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu — a film on the journey of an old man with Alzheimer’s who goes missing, and North 24 Kadham — a film on a young man’s struggle with OCD.

“As part of our effort to improve public awareness on mental health and reduce stigma, we have been giving away media awards for the best articles. The top three winners will get cash prize during the valedictory function,” shares Annu.

The festival will be held on September 29 and September 30 at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture.