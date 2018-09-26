Corporation reviews progress of stormwater drains in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work orders for undertaking pending stormwater drain work across a length of 117 kilometres have been issued on Monday and work commenced from Wednesday, using the Chennai Mega City Development funds.

According to a release from the City Corporation, on Wednesday, Corporation officials discussed the progress in the construction of missing links in stormwater drains across the city and the safety aspects while undertaking construction.

The local assistant executive engineers have been instructed to track the areas where work has been undertaken. On safety aspects, the Corporation has asked contractors to create temporary pathways with railing in areas which are dug up and to clear the silt and debris then and there, in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“Contractors who do not comply with the instructions will be issued notices following which work may be stopped,” said the release.

The City Corporation has also asked the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to plug sewage connections to stormwater drains.

The officials have also instructed that the works be carried out on a war footing so as to complete it in time for the northeast monsoon’s onset, the statement said.

The flood monitoring officers and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services (TNUIFSL) had identified a list of missing links in the stormwater drain network.

Express had earlier reported that the Corporation had sought `200 crore from the smart city funds for construction of missing links.

