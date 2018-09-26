Home Cities Chennai

Corporation reviews progress of stormwater drains in city

Express had earlier reported that the Corporation had sought `200 crore from the smart city funds for construction of missing links.

Published: 26th September 2018 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work orders for undertaking pending stormwater drain work across a length of 117 kilometres have been issued on Monday and work commenced from Wednesday, using the Chennai Mega City Development funds.

According to a release from the City Corporation, on Wednesday, Corporation officials discussed the progress in the construction of missing links in stormwater drains across the city and the safety aspects while undertaking construction.

The local assistant executive engineers have been instructed to track the areas where work has been undertaken. On safety aspects, the Corporation has asked contractors to create temporary pathways with railing in areas which are dug up and to clear the silt and debris then and there, in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“Contractors who do not comply with the instructions will be issued notices following which work may be stopped,” said the release.

The City Corporation has also asked the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to plug sewage connections to stormwater drains.

The officials have also instructed that the works be carried out on a war footing so as to complete it in time for the northeast monsoon’s onset, the statement said.

The flood monitoring officers and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services (TNUIFSL) had identified a list of missing links in the stormwater drain network.

Express had earlier reported that the Corporation had sought `200 crore from the smart city funds for construction of missing links.

Instructions given by Corporation

The local assistant executive engineers have been instructed to track the areas where work has been undertaken. On safety aspects, the Corporation has asked contractors to create temporary pathways with railing in areas which are dug up and to clear the silt and debris then and there, in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours