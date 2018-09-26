Roshne Balasabramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shreyas Shankar is a 24-year-old city based artist, and a yoga practitioner-cum-martial artist. His artworks are a form of ‘evolve art’, a term coined by Shreyas. He would give god a cheese chocolate sandwich and make a movie with him. His take on God and spirituality...

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?

Everything you need

What do you think was God’s thought process while creating jellyfish?

Hmm...I need something so transparent that it stings. Oops, close enough.

What is the one man-made creation that God thinks is crazy cool and would use?

Human inventions. It’ll be funny if God right now is casting a sidelong glance at the cell phone. If it is picked up, there is no God.

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?

Rock music. Why else would we have Led Zeppelin?

If God had a house, what kind of interior design would he have?

God would have trees, a lake, some animals and birds. Essentially, God will not live in a home. God lives outside four walls.

What would you name God’s biography?

All in one.

Do you think God is a morning person or an evening person and why?

God is an evening person. Because, creativity is a late night phenomenon for most!

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?

It would be anything except earth from 2018.

God calls you up and asks you for your advise — he’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from the earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?

I would give a cheese chocolate sandwich, and then we’ll see.

What do you think are God’s hobbies?

I think humans were meant to be created during hobby time. Because, that has ended up like most of our hobbies.

What gender do you think God is?

Androgynous. It must be fun for God to see everything that goes on here in the name of gender.

If you could take God for a date, where would you go?

I would ask God to create a new planet and go there.

What movie would you take God to watch?

Well, we would make a new movie!