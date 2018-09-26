Home Cities Chennai

‘Govt’s efforts mitigated flood woes of city’

Continuous action to desilt tanks using excavators and amphibians was taken, said Satyagopal.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to concerted and continuous efforts, the flood woes of Chennai city have been mitigated drastically, according to K Satyagopal, Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) and Relief Commissioner.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a three-day training programme on flood disaster preparedness here on Tuesday, he said, “During the 2015 deluge, 800 locations were identified as flood-prone and later, it came down to 300 in 2016. Last year, only 50 places suffered flooding when there were heavy spells.”
He attributed the mitigation of flood miseries of the Chennai residents to the initiatives of the government in the Greater Chennai Corporation area.

“We found out the missing links in the stormwater drains. Then the necessary action was taken to connect them with drains. Continuous action to desilt tanks using excavators and amphibians was taken,” Satyagopal noted.

