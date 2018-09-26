Home Cities Chennai

Health firm launches privileges cards in south east Chennai

The scheme is expected to benefit people who reside in Perumbakkam, Semmanjeri, Sholinganallur, Akkarai and Navalur in south-east outskirts of Chennai.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Both the privileges cards are valid till December 31, 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City recently launched Neighbourhood Privileges Cards programme for people living within 15 km radius of the hospital. It offers two programmes — Healthy Neighbourhood Privileges and Senior Citizen Privileges. The registered members of Health Neighbourhood Privileges programme will be entitled to 50 per cent discount on registration and consultation. They also get a 30 per cent discount on check-up.

People registered under Senior Citizen Privileges will get their first consultation free with 50 per cent discount on subsequent consultations and registration. They also get a 30 per cent discount on health investigations.  

The hospital will also provide free ambulance for all emergencies within 15 km radius, and 10 per cent discount on room rents and investigation for self-pay (non-insurance) for all in-patient services. Both the cards will be valid till December 31, 2019.

Gleneagles Global Health City

