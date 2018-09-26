Home Cities Chennai

Humphrey Dumphrey came up with a new version of hockey

Bringing Humphrey home was the best thing that could ever have happened to us.

By Meghana Satheesh
CHENNAI: It has always been my most arduous desire to bring a dog into our home. Like in most households, my father has always been opposed to it. Caring for a dog is a lot of effort. However, I knew having a dog would change my life. Bringing Humphrey home was the best thing that could ever have happened to us. I can honestly say that you have never truly known unconditional love until you have had your first furry child.

More than a year ago, we were in the middle of a very tricky choice, my husband and I had to decide between studying in Urbana Chapaign (we both got in) or staying back and starting a new venture. At the same time, a silly angel came to our rescue. My husband’s aunt and her son (or so she rightly calls her dog) just had a litter of pups and was on the lookout for good homes.

We went to visit and met the most ridiculous puppy prince of Joy Foolery. Our choice was made. Ever since then Sir Humphrey Dumphrey has been offering his help as a professional dog. The list of his dog duties are: helping cheer or frighten little children, exercise buddy, therapy dog, best friend, photo muse, Instagram profile booster and generally, helping make the world better place for free.
Watching him grow makes you really understand how intelligent, quirky, kind, loving and most of all, how ‘humane’, animals can really be. (He was potty trained in a day, beat that human baby!)

Humphrey can be found playing in his home and garden, learning all his ever-spawning new names, stealing toys from his family members (bean bag, buckets, medicine ball, baby toys etc.) and using his butt as brake pads while running uncontrollably behind tennis balls. My husband and he have developed a new version go-Hockey on the terrace (the rules of which are only perceived by those two).

Before I had Humphrey, I used to take care of the alley dogs, cats and other animals. I thought this was the closest I could ever get to having a pet. Thanks to my husband, I now have a dog, two cockatiels and a terrapin. This is the best life for me. It has been my strongest belief that animals enrich human life, but our pets have taught me that they do much more than that. They complete you. I can’t wait to get Humphrey (by that, I mean adopt) another furry brother or sister.

