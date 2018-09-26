Man held for hitting SI, kin have another tale

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police nabbed a 34-year-old former member of Home Guard, who allegedly assaulted a Special Sub-Inspector when he was prevented from taking a one-way route.

Around 8.30 pm on Monday, Dhanasekar (34), of Kasimedu, a former Home Guard and now a fisherman, tried to take a one-way near Kasimedu beach. He was blocked by Rajasekaran, a SSI of the Kasimedu Traffic Enforcement wing.

“Dhanasekar had said he was a former Home Guard member. An argument broke out which led Dhanasekar to hit SSI. The information was passed onto the Kasimedu police station and a team nabbed Dhanasekar,” said an investigation officer.

Meanwhile, Vathani (30), wife of Dhanasekar, went to the police station along with her five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son, but the police denied her permission to meet her husband.

“The police had beaten him badly and the people, who saw the fight, told us that it was SSI, who slapped him first. While the family was preparing to take him out on bail, a friend of him told us that the police had broken his hands and that was the reason why they were not permitting his wife to meet him,” said Kumaresan, a member close to the family.

Condemning police high-handedness, Kasimedu residents staged a protest at Ennore High Road on Tuesday. Vathani threatened to immolate herself if the police did not allow her to meet her husband.

Senior officers came and convinced that they will let her meet him and took the family members to a different police station, said Kumaresan. After getting there the police allegedly threatened Vathani that she will arrested for attempting to kill herself and instigating people against the police.