Home Cities Chennai

Man held for hitting SI, kin have another tale

The police nabbed a 34-year-old former member of Home Guard, who allegedly assaulted a Special Sub-Inspector when he was prevented from taking a one-way route.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police nabbed a 34-year-old former member of Home Guard, who allegedly assaulted a Special Sub-Inspector when he was prevented from taking a one-way route.

Around 8.30 pm on Monday, Dhanasekar (34), of Kasimedu, a former Home Guard and now a fisherman, tried to take a one-way near Kasimedu beach. He was blocked by Rajasekaran, a SSI of the Kasimedu Traffic Enforcement wing.

“Dhanasekar had said he was a former Home Guard member. An argument broke out which led Dhanasekar to hit SSI. The information was passed onto the Kasimedu police station and a team nabbed Dhanasekar,” said an investigation officer.

Meanwhile, Vathani (30), wife of Dhanasekar, went to the police station along with her five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son, but the police denied her permission to meet her husband.
“The police had beaten him badly and the people, who saw the fight, told us that it was SSI, who slapped him first. While the family was preparing to take him out on bail, a friend of him told us that the police had broken his hands and that was the reason why they were not permitting his wife to meet him,” said Kumaresan, a member close to the family.

Condemning police high-handedness, Kasimedu residents staged a protest at Ennore High Road on Tuesday. Vathani threatened to immolate herself if the police did not allow her to meet her husband.  
Senior officers came and convinced that they will let her meet him and took the family members to a different police station, said Kumaresan. After getting there the police allegedly threatened Vathani that she will arrested for attempting to kill herself and instigating people against the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Home Guard arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh