Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar for Isha Outreach

CHENNAI: Isha Outreach, the social development branch of the Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation, received the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar for 2018 under the ‘Sports for Development’ category from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The award was conferred in recognition of action for rural rejuvenation which hosts the annual gramotsavam sports festival in Tamil Nadu every year. It was introduced to make sport a part of daily life in rural communities to improve mental and physical well-being.

Receiving the award on behalf of Isha Outreach, Sadhguru said, “Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar to Isha Outreach is an acknowledgement of millions of Tamil people who have made sport an integral part of their lives through gramotsavam.”