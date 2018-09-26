Schools asked to comply with ‘no homework’ directive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education department, through a circular on Monday, has reiterated that all schools in the State must comply with the direction of the Madras High Court that homework may not be given students in class I and II.

The Madras High Court in May directed the Centre to instruct the States and Union Territories to make sure that no school in the country, irrespective of the educational board it was affiliated to, prescribed homework for students in Classes I and II, in accordance with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recommendations.

No homework for class 1, 2 kids

Meanwhile, the School Education department, through a circular on Monday, has reiterated that all schools in the State must comply with the direction of the Madras High Court that homework may not be given to students in class I and II.

The High Court in May directed the Centre to instruct the State governments and Union Territories to make sure that no school in the country, irrespective of the educational board it was affiliated to, prescribed homework for students in Classes I and II, in accordance with the NCERT recommendations.