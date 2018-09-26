Home Cities Chennai

Schools asked to comply with ‘no homework’ directive

The School Education department, has reiterated that all schools in the State must comply with the direction of the Madras High Court that homework may not be given to students in class I and II.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education department, through a circular on Monday, has reiterated that all schools in the State must comply with the direction of the Madras High Court that homework may not be given students in class I and II.

The Madras High Court in May directed the Centre to instruct the States and Union Territories to make sure that no school in the country, irrespective of the educational board it was affiliated to, prescribed homework for students in Classes I and II, in accordance with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recommendations.

No homework for class 1, 2 kids

Meanwhile, the School Education department, through a circular on Monday, has reiterated that all schools in the State must comply with the direction of the Madras High Court that homework may not be given to students in class I and II.

The High Court in May directed the Centre to instruct the State governments and Union Territories to make sure that no school in the country, irrespective of the educational board it was affiliated to, prescribed homework for students in Classes I and II, in accordance with the NCERT recommendations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
homework schools Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh