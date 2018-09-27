82,000 teachers may be recruited to fill vacancies in govt schools: KA Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special part-time teachers in government schools may not get full-time employment with the School Education department. However the department is preparing to recruit new teachers to fill in the vacancies, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“Nearly 82,000 teachers have qualified between 2013 and 15 and were kept in waiting list as there were not enough vacancies in the School Education department,” he said, adding that this situation would not prevail any longer. He further said these teachers would be recruited through a new system that would include a system of weightage giving preference to better qualified candidates.

The recruitment will happen with the help of the Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TRB), he said. “We are now inspecting the vacancies and the appointments will be made after we complete the survey,” he said.

He also announced that special part-time teachers, who handle subjects such as physical education, drawing and music in schools, would not get full-time employment.

“Around 16,500 teachers were first appointed as part-time special teachers and they were funded by Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). We’ve increased the salary for these teachers and gave them additional preference to ask for transfers, but there is no chance for permanent employment,” he said, adding that the teachers were informed of this during the time of their employment. Special part-time teachers recently launched a strike, demanding better pay and full-time employment.

Sengottaiyan said that ACT Fibernet has signed an MoU with the School Education department to provide free internet for a period of five years in 100 school libraries in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Coimbatore as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

“We have uploaded several videos on Youtube and other platforms. Students can access these platforms through free internet now,” he said.