Actor-turned-politician Karunas arrested in second case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Karunas was arrested on Wednesday for protesting against the IPL match and demanding the setting up of Cauvery Management Board on April 10.

ALSO READ | AIADMK MLA and actor Karunas arrested for remarks against CM Palaniswami

The city police had already arrested him for an alleged controversial speech against the Chief Minister on September 17. The speech went viral on social media and Nungambakkam police registered a case against Karunas under six different provisions of law, including criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, promoting disharmony, attempt to murder and issuing death threat.

He was remanded to judicial custody in Vellore prison. The police filed a petition in court on Monday to extend police custody, but the court denied permission on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Karunas was arrested again on Wednesday for protesting against IPL match in April and demanding formation of Cauvery Management Board.

Energy theft cases

Chennai: Raids by Tangedco a week ago led to detection of 33 cases of power theft, a release said. After 14 cases of energy theft were detected in Tiruchy, a fine of around `5.89 lakh was levied. Meanwhile, 19 cases of energy theft were detected in Chennai and a `7.06 lakh fine levied. ENS