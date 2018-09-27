An art affair with tribal life

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Himachal rains: 368 rescued from Lahaul on Wednesday, thus a total of 898 rescued to safer places
64-year-old activist pursuing a case against UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrested on rape charges
French rap video of Nick Conrad calling for 'whites to be hanged' causes furore
Maharashtra: Tribal woman stripped and beaten in Ahmednagar when she tried to save husband
MHA increases remuneration of SPOs in Jammu and Kashmir to stem resignations
Vyapam: Bhopal court orders lodging case against Digvijaya, Kamal Nath and Scindia for forging documents