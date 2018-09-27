Home Cities Chennai

Biz lessons from the past

Akhila Rajeshwar is the Executive Director of The Indus Enterprises Chennai.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Akhila Rajeshwar is the Executive Director of The Indus Enterprises Chennai. She won the Best Executive Director award given by her company in 2016 and 2018. She is a Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centred Coach, and believes in ideation through delivery, a mantra she tries to impart on the budding entrepreneurs whom she mentors.

What is your favourite part of the job?
Working in such an organisation gives me the opportunity to meet lots of people in different sectors. I learn a lot from them, and I can connect the dots and introduce aspiring entrepreneurs with others and I always try to understand what their business involves. I learn a lot about sectors that I am not a part of, and that gives
me joy.

What is the difference between you at home vs you at work?
I try not to take my work back home, and if I have to stay back and finish it, I’d rather do that than lug my laptop home with me. That way, I’m very driven and a real people’s person. Things at home are more laidback. We all read a lot. We spend a lot of time together, speaking about all sorts of things, and we go to events together.

Tell us about your family.
I am a mother of two, and both have grown up and left me. Empty nest syndrome is a real issue. My daughter is in the same field as me, and we have long conversations together. My son studies abroad. We have a very active WhatsApp family group that keeps us close.

Can you tell us about your passion for music?
I learned Carnatic music for many years. For several reasons — work, or other interests — I gave up music. Sometimes I feel I should start it again, and I would love to go back. My favourite artist is Sanjay Subrahmanyan. The moment he gets on stage, you can see he is dedicated, involved
and passionate.

What can you tell us about your love for history?
You can learn a lot from our past, and I began studying history and architecture. I quickly realised that so much of Tamil history is tied to Tamil literature, so I began learning Tamil as well. We speak of democracy now, but in those days, you can see a form of a government, control of water bodies, and more that is documented.

One thing I found from my research was about the Big Temple in Tanjore. During Raja Raja Cholan’s rule, there was a Ganesha idol there. What the people wanted to do was to give 150 bananas to the deity. Instead of donating the money, the king told the temple management to fund the four merchants guilds and the interest was paid in the form of the bananas for the deity. In this way, he also promoted entrepreneurship. I take these lessons and try to apply them in work, and I try to find the similarities between their operations and mine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Indus Enterprises

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours