Brick kiln owner hacked to death in front of house

A 47-year-old brick kiln owner was hacked to death by a duo in front of his house at Melmanambedu near Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday morning.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Police said the deceased, identified as Venkataraman was about to leave for work. “He was waiting in front of his house as the driver had gone to bring the car when two men who came on different bikes hacked him with sickles and escaped,” said a police officer.

Hearing his screams, Venkataraman’s wife Gracy and his 13-year-old daughter rushed out to find him bleeding. They rushed him to the government hospital in Tiruvallur, where he was declared brought dead.
Following Gracy’s complaint, police registered a case under section 302 (murder) and have launched a search for the suspects.  Soon after the news spread, the kith and kin of the deceased staged a protest, demanding action against the suspects. Subsequently, police were deployed at Venkataraman’s house for security.

Investigations revealed that Venkataraman’s elder brother Thangaraj, who was the former village panchayat president of Melmanambedu, was also murdered when he had gone out for his morning walk. In that case, Venkataraman happened to be a witness.

Police suspect the same men, who killed Thangaraj, had threatened Venkataraman to stay out of the case and as he refused, they killed him. Tiruvallur SP R Ponni and other officers visited the scene and conducted inquires. Police suspect Dinesh, Devarajan, Rajesh, Ilango, Saravanan, and Sait to be involved.

Stolen gold recovered
Chennai: Around 37-sovereign gold that was allegedly stolen from a goldsmith at Wall Tax Road on Tuesday night was recovered. Police said Kamal, 32, was duped by a man when he was drinking

One injured as college students clash
Chennai: A 21-year-old college student was injured in a clash between students of Presidency College and Pachaiyappa’s College in full public view on Wednesday evening. “Around 5.30 pm, a group of seven students, who came on two-wheelers, started attacking another group with logs and sharp weapons. The incident happened near the Avadi bus stand,” said an officer. ENS

