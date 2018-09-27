Home Cities Chennai

Encroachment on outlet of lakes worries residents

While the Adambakkam lake has been encroached by the illegal construction of buildings, its outlet to the Velachery lake has also not been spared.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Water from Adambakkam lake which flows into Velachery lake is blocked by buildings

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the Adambakkam lake has been encroached by the illegal construction of buildings, its outlet to the Velachery lake has also not been spared. As the channel through which excess water from the Adambakkam lake flows into the Velachery lake is blocked by shops and buildings, water is directed to the neighbouring areas of AGS Colony, Brindavan Colony, Shankar Nagar and surrounding areas in a five-kilometre radius, resulting in major flooding.

Though residents have incessantly complained about these encroachments to concerned officials, no action has been taken. During a social audit conducted by anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam six months ago, volunteers found that new houses had been constructed in the last one year on the lake’s outlet. “Even after the High Court order was passed against encroachments on water bodies, such incidents are on the rise,” said M Shanmugam, a volunteer who headed the audit.

The Adambakkam lake, which was spread across 86 acres, according to official records in the 1970s, has shrunk to a mere six acres because of illegal occupation. Encroachments over the last two decades have reduced the lake’s area, which had water fit for domestic consumption, into a 30-foot-wide urban sewage canal layered with hyacinths. Because of this, the lake has lost its ability to retain water as well. “Residents living around the Velachery lake are terrified that a repeat of 2015 floods will occur again because the exit canal of the Adambakkam lake has been completely blocked. Three months ago, when Metro Water started work for pipe laying, more people started building huts here,” said Geetha Ganesh, a resident of AGS Colony.

When Express visited the spot near Kakkan Bridge on Race Course Road in Adambakkam, the west side of the bridge was covered with buildings. “I have forwarded complaints to the chief secretary’s office to remove such encroachments and to revive the lake. I have also complained to minister SP Velumani’s office. But, I have received no response. Yesterday I saw people dumping sand on the lake outlets to block water flow,” said M Sriram, a resident. PWD officials who are sole custodians of all water bodies in the city were not available for a comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adambakkam lake encroachment illegal construction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours