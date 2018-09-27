Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Josh Talks, a knowledge-sharing platform that showcases ideas and stories from across India through video content and conferences will conduct the maiden edition of its #BoostYourBusiness conference in the city this weekend. The event will be curated in association with Facebook. “The day-long conference will cut across genres to bring out local heroes and their incredible stories to people,” says Vedant Maheshwari, head of growth, Josh Talks.

The goal of Josh Talks is to expose people to new ideas and opportunities using the power of stories. “There are over 400 million Internet users in our country, of which about 200 million consume content in English. The rest look for content, primarily about career and business ideas, in their own mother tongues,” he says. Josh Talk connects this bridge by curating relatable role models for people from the grassroots of the country who they can connect with, look up to and learn from on a regular basis. These stories are showcased in eight vernacular languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Telugu.

Talking about the #BoostYourBusiness edition, he explains, “The only way to overcome the job deficit is to create jobs. So, the goal is to show a way through which one can get mentored and start a business.”

This is Josh Talks’ first time in Chennai and Supriya Paul, co-founder, says, “An array of entrepreneurs have shared their stories on the Josh Talks platform to inspire change for businesses in India. Josh Talks Chennai is a step to bring the community of the city together and show them what’s really happening in the world today.”

The first edition of Josh Talks was kicked off in 2014 and since then, about 30 conferences in 15 cities in India have been curated and have reached over 75 million people online. “Entrepreneurs, innovators, creators, and doers — Josh Talks Chennai is going to be all this and more. The idea is to bring some of the greatest minds of our country under one roof and use their stories as a tool to get others thinking. Josh Talks simply shows you the value of human potential,” says Shobhit Banga, co-founder.

The line-up features, Namrata Sundaresan, co-founder of Kase Cheese, CK Kumaravel, co-founder of Naturals Salon, Kavitha Ramu, IAS-cum-Bharatanatyam exponent, D Sree Vidhya, entrepreneur, Ilango, motivational speaker, Madhu Saran, serial entrepreneur and Santhosh Babu, IAS.

Josh Talks Chennai will be held on September 29 at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Hall. The general passes are priced at Rs 599 till September 28. Passes on the day of the event will be priced at Rs 1,199. (To register call, 9582885001 or visit www.townscript.com/e/josh-talks-chennai-121443/booking)