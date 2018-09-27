Home Cities Chennai

Power of stories

The goal of Josh Talks is to expose people to new ideas and opportunities using the power of stories.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Josh Talks Chennai will be held on September 29 at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Hall

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Josh Talks, a knowledge-sharing platform that showcases ideas and stories from across India through video content and conferences will conduct the maiden edition of its #BoostYourBusiness conference in the city this weekend.  The event will be curated in association with Facebook. “The day-long conference will cut across genres to bring out local heroes and their incredible stories to people,” says Vedant Maheshwari, head of growth, Josh Talks.

The goal of Josh Talks is to expose people to new ideas and opportunities using the power of stories. “There are over 400 million Internet users in our country, of which about 200 million consume content in English. The rest look for content, primarily about career and business ideas, in their own mother tongues,” he says. Josh Talk connects this bridge by curating relatable role models for people from the grassroots of the country who they can connect with, look up to and learn from on a regular basis. These stories are showcased in eight vernacular languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Telugu.

Talking about the #BoostYourBusiness edition, he explains, “The only way to overcome the job deficit is to create jobs. So, the goal is to show a way through which one can get mentored and start a business.”
This is Josh Talks’ first time in Chennai and Supriya Paul, co-founder, says, “An array of entrepreneurs have shared their stories on the Josh Talks platform to inspire change for businesses in India. Josh Talks Chennai is a step to bring the community of the city together and show them what’s really happening in the world today.”

The first edition of Josh Talks was kicked off in 2014 and since then, about 30 conferences in 15 cities in India have been curated and have reached over 75 million people online. “Entrepreneurs, innovators, creators, and doers — Josh Talks Chennai is going to be all this and more. The idea is to bring some of the greatest minds of our country under one roof and use their stories as a tool to get others thinking. Josh Talks simply shows you the value of human potential,” says Shobhit Banga, co-founder.

The line-up features, Namrata Sundaresan, co-founder of Kase Cheese, CK Kumaravel, co-founder of Naturals Salon, Kavitha Ramu, IAS-cum-Bharatanatyam exponent, D Sree Vidhya, entrepreneur, Ilango, motivational speaker, Madhu Saran, serial entrepreneur and Santhosh Babu, IAS.

Josh Talks Chennai will be held on September 29 at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Hall. The general passes are priced at Rs 599 till September 28. Passes on the day of the event will be priced at Rs 1,199. (To register call, 9582885001 or visit www.townscript.com/e/josh-talks-chennai-121443/booking)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BoostYourBusiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours