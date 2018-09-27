Special trains for select days in October to tackle rush
The Southern Railway has announced special trains for select days in October to cater to extra rush of passengers, for which the booking is already open.
Published: 27th September 2018 03:26 AM | Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:26 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced special trains for select days in October to cater to extra rush of passengers, for which the booking is already open.
According to a release from the Southern Railway, Chennai Egmore- Sengottai special train will leave Egmore on October 1 and 8 and reach Sengottai the next day. The Sengottai-Chennai Egmore special train will leave on October 2 and 9 and reach Egmore the next day.
Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli will leave Egmore on October 5 and reach Tirunelveli the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave on October 7 and reach Egmore the next day. Tambaram-Kollam will leave Tambaram on October 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 and reach Kollam the next day. Kollam-Tambaram tri-weekly special train will leave Kollam on October 2, 4, 6, 9 and 11 and reach Tambaram the next day.
Chennai Central-Nagercoil will leave Central on October 2 and 9 and reach Nagercoil the next day. Nagercoil-Chennai Central will leave on October 3 and 10 and reach Chennai the next day.
Chennai Central-Ernakulam Junction will leave Central on October 5 and reach Ernakulam Junction the next day. Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central will leave on October 7 and reach the next day.
Chennai Central-Ahmedabad will leave Central on October 6 and reach Ahmedabad on Mondays. Chennai Central-Santragachi will leave Central on October 3 and reach Santragachi the next day.
Puducherry-Santragachi will leave Puducherry on October 6 and reach Santragachi on Monday. Ernakulam Junction-Hyderabad will leave Ernakulam Junction on October 4 and reach Hyderabad the next day. Also Kochuveli-Hyderabad will leave Kochuveli on October 8 and reach Hyderabad the next day.