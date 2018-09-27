Special trains for select days in October to tackle rush

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced special trains for select days in October to cater to extra rush of passengers, for which the booking is already open.

According to a release from the Southern Railway, Chennai Egmore- Sengottai special train will leave Egmore on October 1 and 8 and reach Sengottai the next day. The Sengottai-Chennai Egmore special train will leave on October 2 and 9 and reach Egmore the next day.

Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli will leave Egmore on October 5 and reach Tirunelveli the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave on October 7 and reach Egmore the next day. Tambaram-Kollam will leave Tambaram on October 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 and reach Kollam the next day. Kollam-Tambaram tri-weekly special train will leave Kollam on October 2, 4, 6, 9 and 11 and reach Tambaram the next day.

Chennai Central-Nagercoil will leave Central on October 2 and 9 and reach Nagercoil the next day. Nagercoil-Chennai Central will leave on October 3 and 10 and reach Chennai the next day.

Chennai Central-Ernakulam Junction will leave Central on October 5 and reach Ernakulam Junction the next day. Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central will leave on October 7 and reach the next day.

Chennai Central-Ahmedabad will leave Central on October 6 and reach Ahmedabad on Mondays. Chennai Central-Santragachi will leave Central on October 3 and reach Santragachi the next day.

Puducherry-Santragachi will leave Puducherry on October 6 and reach Santragachi on Monday. Ernakulam Junction-Hyderabad will leave Ernakulam Junction on October 4 and reach Hyderabad the next day. Also Kochuveli-Hyderabad will leave Kochuveli on October 8 and reach Hyderabad the next day.