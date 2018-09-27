Home Cities Chennai

Spirituality must not take a beating with technology

The present age is the period of ‘knowledge explosion.’

Published: 27th September 2018

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
CHENNAI: The present age is the period of ‘knowledge explosion.’ The quantum of research, exploration and information, every year, is multiplying enormously so much so that it has now become an uphill task to keep track of the new additions to knowledge that have been made by countries in a single year. Over and above this, one finds that the rate of growth of scientific and technological know-how and ‘knowledge’ in general is accelerating with every passing day.

This, in itself, should not cause any major worry. But, what makes one really feel alarmed is that there has been no parallel moral and spiritual growth of mankind. One clearly sees that there is a steep fall in standards of public and private morality.

The combination of these two factors poses a real threat to the welfare of mankind. While science and arts have placed in the hands of man, enormous capabilities to do good or bad and have given him tremendous power to make or mar the future of the globe, the will to be good and do good has not been strengthened. Thus, the humane side of a man’s personality has not been developed.

Science and technology without a touch of spirituality have made man proud of his powers. As a result, he has become advanced in technical knowledge, but poor in ethics and values. In our rush to achieve more and more, we have forgotten that the pride of man will lead him to a situation of growing conflict and clash, leading ultimately to a major catastrophe.

The absence of values will invoke God to reinvigorate mankind with His divine knowledge. Both these are already taking the world to their logical ends. The old order is heading for a bang and the new order, that is the Golden Age of mankind  is being firmly re-established even though in an incognito way. This is the hidden truth behind the two trends whether one realises it or not. So, let us see the signs of time and work and co-operate for a change so as to build a better world.
—Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK and can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com

