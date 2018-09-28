Home Cities Chennai

Body of woman exhumed for probe

According to police sources, Babu was settled in US and lived with his wife.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a man, a permanent resident (green card holder) of US, raised suspicion over his mother’s death in Chennai seven months ago, her body was exhumed by police and revenue officials for investigation on Thursday. 

According to police sources, Babu was settled in US and lived with his wife. The couple used to visit Chennai to meet Babu’s mother Lalitha (60) who resided at Perambur. She is said to have suffered bowel disorder for the past few years. 

In January this year,  when Babu and his wife visited her mother, the latter complained frequent stomach pain. Following this, Babu’s wife stayed at Perambur to look after his mother.  Within a few weeks, Lalitha fell sick and died in February. 

onths later, Babu who lived with his wife in US developed stomach pain. During the medical examination, doctors in US allegedly informed Babu that some toxic chemicals were found in his  blood. He suspected that his wife may have given toxic material to him through food. 

Following this, he filed a petition in Madras High Court seeking a directive to police to conduct  forensic inquiry on his mother’s body. The High Court directed Sembium police to investigate the matter. 

90 artefacts seized from bizman’s house
Chennai: In a major crackdown, sleuths from Idol Wing CID conducted raids at the house of a prominent businessman at Saidapet and seized nearly 90 artefacts, including antique idols, pillars and metal statues on Thursday. The sleuths seized idols, pillars which are suspected to have been stolen from temples across the State. Idol Wing Inspector general of police G Ponn Manickavel told mediapersons that all the artefacts seized were believed to be more than 100-years-old. They could have been stolen from various temples across the State, he said.

Woman arrested for murdering neighbour
Chennai: A middle-aged woman was killed allegedly by her neighbour over a dispute in Kancheepuram on Wednesday. Police said Kala resided at Uthiramerur. “Finding a few pots in her house broken, she suspected that her neighbour Rajeswari had done it and picked a fight with her. In a fit of rage, Rajeswari hit Kala with a log. She later succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” the police said.

Three college students arrested for attack
Chennai: Three students of Pachaiyappa’s College have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 21-year-old student, S Mukesh from Presidency College, with logs and sharp weapons at Avadi bus stand, owing to previous enmity. The arrested students are Yogeshwaran, Vishaal and Manikandan.

5 held for abducting former call taxi driver
Chennai: Five persons were arrested for allegedly abducting a former call taxi driver at Porur, who was later rescued by police. The victim, Vignesh of Senthil Nagar in Porur, had attacked the staff of a private taxi company that sacked him. He was abducted in retaliation. 

