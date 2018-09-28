Credai to help restore 10 waterbodies in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Chennai, has taken up the responsibility of restoring 10 water bodies within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

This comes after Raj Cherubal, Chief Executive Officer for Chennai Smart City Ltd and WS Habib, president, CREDAI, Chennai told a press conference that a memorandum of understanding had been signed.

The water bodies include Arra Kulam, Ayyan Kulam and Vairava Kulam in Ambattur, Mattukuppam Ganga Nagar Pond and Appaduraipillai Street Pond at Valasaravakkam, Aalavancherry Kulam in Alandur, Madapam Kuttai and Amara Pond in Perungudi, Thallukulam and Saraya Kulam at Sholinganallur.

CREDAI Chennai has engaged Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) to carry out the restoration work and aims to complete the restoration process within the next six-months. The confederation will also continue to engage with citizens of these neighbourhoods to increase awareness on importance of water bodies and seek their support and cooperation in maintaining them and to take the work forward.

The initiative includes cleaning of the floor of lakes and ponds, making them easily accessible, strengthening of the bund, fencing and plantation around the water body hoping to restore the flora and fauna that once relied on the water bodies for sustenance.

There are about 210 water bodies that are under the management of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The Storm Water Drain Department has taken up the restoration of these water bodies, and is currently executing it under the Smart City programme, as an important part of its overall water management plan. This is being funded through Smart City funds as well as the CSR funds of various private sector organisations. The city based NGO, Chennai City Connect, is coordinating the effort.

This also comes in the wake of reports that Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company (TWIC) is likely to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to rejuvenate more than 60 water bodies. The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) had cancelled bids to appoint a consultant for Greater Chennai Corporation under the Project Development Grant Fund to prepare DPR for restoring around 100 water bodies.

The tender to prepare DPR by TWIC is estimated to be more than `80 lakh which will help rejuvenate or rehabilitate lakes and ponds in the city. When Express contacted TWIC CEO Ashok Natrajan, he refused to comment.

New connections

Following requests of residents of Ambattur, Metrowater organised a camp on Thursday to collect applications for new water and sewer connections. Fifty-five applications were received