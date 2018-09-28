Former auditor kills wife for property, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :A day after a 51-year-old home-alone woman was found dead at K K Nagar, police arrested her husband. Police said he had enacted a drama as if the killing was for gain.

The deceased Maheshwari, wife on Annamalai, 63, a retired auditor, resided with their two children- Kavitha 21 and 17-year-old son at 87th Street at Kanniappa Nagar, Ashok Nagar. The family resided in the first floor of the apartment which also had another house in the same floor, but neighbours claimed to have not heard any sound.

“On Wednesday evening around 5, Kavitha returned from work and was looking for her mother. Later, she found Maheshwari’s body under the cot in the bedroom while her brother was sleeping in another bedroom. Kavitha, immediately informed her father who rushed home and took his wife to the hospital where they declared her brought dead,” said S Balamurali, inspector law and order, K K Nagar police station.

Annamalai, then filed a complaint that his wife had been murdered and her 16-sovereign gold and around Rs 4 lakh were missing from the house. He had also told police that he was at Tambaram when the incident took place.

Investigation revealed that Annamalai had murdered his wife due to a property dispute. Balamurali said Annamalai and his wife quarrelled often and he recently asked his wife to change the property in his name and asked her to withdraw the 25 sovereign jewellery kept in the bank locker.

“However, two days ago Maheshwari had withdrawn the jewels and brought it home and asked Annamalai to leave the house. The latter convinced Maheshwari that he would go away after Kavitha’s wedding. On Tuesday night, a quarrel ensued. Around 6 am the next day, Kavitha left for work and the couple were alone at home and their son was sleeping.

At 11 am, Annamalai allegedly murdered his wife and broke her wrist and left the house 45 minutes later. The woman fell unconscious and bled to death,” said Balamurali.

Even though Maheswari’s son was present at home, police said he was intellectually challenged and was unaware of what happened. Annamalai was loitering in the same locality waiting for his daughter to return home and find the body.

K K Nagar police arrested Annamalai who was remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate court.