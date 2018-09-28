Home Cities Chennai

The path to fame is a struggling journey, which is mostly not heard of.

CHENNAI : Do you know any body-double of superstars who does unbelievable stunts? Ever noticed the beautiful girls dancing behind lead actress? What about some witty friends of ours who crack jokes on par with the popular comedians on television? The untold stories of those who stand in the shadow of limelight also have listeners.

 Suman Kumar

Chennai Comedy’s latest talk show — The Also Rans — hosted by Suman Kumar, a comedian and content head of YNOT Studios, has an eclectic mix of unpopular comedians, caught in the confusion of ‘is becoming funny or famous important?’ discussing their stories intimately with the audience.

The path to fame is a struggling journey, which is mostly not heard of. This show will be a platform specifically to hear the unheard, says Suman. “The third edition of the show is being organised in Chennai after its Mumbai and Bengaluru editions. Soon, a series will be made of these shows for the digital platform,” he says.

The show’s producer Sudarsan Ramamurthy aka Soda, also a comedian, and one of the guests, says, “Apart from regularly organising open mics and promoting budding stand-up comedians in the city since 2015, Chennai Comedy is indulged in catering new experiences with a good dose of humour to the audience. The Also Rans is yet another example of our experiments.”

The event slotted at 7.30 pm today at Backyard, Adyar features stand-up comedians Suhas Navaratna, Navin Kumar, Aaquib Jaleel and Karthi Durai.Chennai Comedy’s also presents the Other Banana — an evening of sinful and zany comedy on Sunday at the same time and venue.

