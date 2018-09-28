Man falls on neighbour’s roof from third floor, dies

The man fell onto the neighbour’s house and crashed through its asbestos cement sheet roofing | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man, said to have been drunk, died after he slipped from the third floor onto the neighbour’s house by crashing through the asbestos cement sheet roofing and injuring a woman and her son there at Royapettah on Wednesday night.

Police said Dinesh Kumar, a painter, had gone to his brother’s house at Royapettah on

Wednesday night. “The duo were sitting on the third floor and consuming liquor. Around 11.30 pm, Dinesh informed his brother that he was going to sleep and is believed to have sat on the parapet wall from where he fell,” said a police source.

Dinesh allegedly fell onto the adjacent building injuring two persons. Police suspect the man to have sustained an injury by the fan which slit his throat. “We heard a loud noise. We thought something had burst and came out running only to find Jayanthi, 25, screaming saying a man had fallen from the roof,”

recalls Sandhiya, a neighbour of the victim.

Jayanthi was sleeping along with her child Sarathi, aged one, on the floor and her husband

Natesh was sleeping next to them on the cot.

Natesh and Jayanthi called for help and informed police. Jayanthi and Sarathi were rushed to a private hospital as they were bleeding.