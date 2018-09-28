Minister C Vijaya Baskar holds review meet on Dengue
Health minister C Vijaya Baskar held a review meeting on Dengue prevention with all senior health department officials and Deans of Government Medical Colleges in Chennai at DMS campus on Thursday.
Published: 28th September 2018 03:45 AM | Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:45 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : Health minister C Vijaya Baskar held a review meeting on Dengue prevention with all senior health department officials and Deans of Government Medical Colleges in Chennai at DMS campus on Thursday.
A press release said the Health and Family Welfare Department also launched the Integrated Fever Surveillance, Prevention and Management project in Thanjavur district to be implemented at a cost of `4.35 crore. The department allocated `12.93 crore for mosquito eradication work. It also allotted `2 crore for distribution of ‘Nilavembu Kudineer’) and awareness activities.
Integrated Fever Prevention project
The Health and Family Welfare Department launched the Integrated Fever Surveillance, Prevention project
in Thanjavur to be launched at a cost
of `4.35 crore.