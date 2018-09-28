Minister C Vijaya Baskar holds review meet on Dengue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Health minister C Vijaya Baskar held a review meeting on Dengue prevention with all senior health department officials and Deans of Government Medical Colleges in Chennai at DMS campus on Thursday.

A press release said the Health and Family Welfare Department also launched the Integrated Fever Surveillance, Prevention and Management project in Thanjavur district to be implemented at a cost of `4.35 crore. The department allocated `12.93 crore for mosquito eradication work. It also allotted `2 crore for distribution of ‘Nilavembu Kudineer’) and awareness activities.

Integrated Fever Prevention project

The Health and Family Welfare Department launched the Integrated Fever Surveillance, Prevention project

in Thanjavur to be launched at a cost

of `4.35 crore.