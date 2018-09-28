Home Cities Chennai

Solatium, jobs for anti-Sterlite protest victims

Meanwhile, the kin of seven deceased government officials who worked in the State agriculture department,  were given appointment orders by the CM. 

Published: 28th September 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handing over appointment orders to kin of anti-Sterlite protest victims in city | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nineteen persons, including those who were injured in police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest, and family members of those who died were given appointment orders for government jobs which were announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Thursday.

“Family members of 10 victims who died during the protest, kin of four people who were badly injured and five persons who were injured during the protests on May 22 and 23 were given appointment orders by the Chief Minister,” an official press release said.

As announced by the State government, family members of victims who died in the shooting were given `20 lakh, persons who were badly injured were given `5 lakh and persons who suffered minor injuries were given `1  lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund on Thursday, the release said.

Meanwhile, the kin of seven deceased government officials who worked in the State agriculture department,  were given appointment orders by the CM. 

