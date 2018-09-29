Home Cities Chennai

Car seats for children should be made mandatory, experts say

The recent death of violinist Balabhaskar’s two-year-old daughter has sent shock waves across the state.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent death of violinist Balabhaskar’s two-year-old daughter has sent shock waves across the state. The incident, however, has brought to light the sad reality that there are no effective rules in place to ensure child safety in vehicles.  According to S Gopakumar, president of the Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), a law must be in place to ensure that children should not be seated in the front seat of any vehicle. “Children should be seated only in the rear buckled in a car seat. In countries like the USA and in Europe, it is an offence to allow children to sit in the front seat next to the driver. Even leading taxi cab company drivers only allow children into their cars if their guardians have a car seat with them,” he said.

The group has also stated that car seats for children should be made mandatory. “We are asking the government to give one year’s time so that families who own cars and have children be allowed to procure them,” Gopakumar added. The BKRG highlights that strict rules should be enforced in Kerala taking into account the condition of the roads. “Kerala is the most prone to road accidents as our national highways are pot-hole ridden and narrow. So, the risk is higher,” he said.

Airbags risky for children
Deepthi Susan, managing associate and urban planner with the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) said that seating children in the front is a no-no because most vehicles today have air bags. “Many car companies even put directives in the front which state that children below a certain age should not be seated in the front as they run the risk of suffocating from the impact of the air bag,” she said.

Auto consulting experts said the Motor Vehicles Department should be strict in imposing fines on violators. The All Kerala Auto Consultants Workers Association are calling on the government to strictly implement the ‘seat belt for all passengers’ rule. “ Every one, including the passengers in the rear should wear seatbelts, so no one is at risk,” Ashraf, state vice-president said.

He added that car companies should be equally responsible for ensuring child-friendly facilities in vehicles. “For example, in premium vehicles, there are child shields that ensure children don’t have access to the front seat,” he said.Dr P Sujathan, former professor and Head of Department in General Medicine, Kottayam Medical College, said that during accidents, the most vulnerable part of the body is the head and neck. “Even if a person is wearing a seat belt, he can suffer a whiplash injury. Thus, a person who does not wear a seat belt is more prone to danger,” he said .

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balabhaskar Better Kochi Response Group Road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai