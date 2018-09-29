Don’t issue eligibility certificate to poor scorers: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Central government have been restrained by the Madras High Court from issuing eligibility certificates to students, who had secured less than 80 per cent marks in the qualifying examination for admission in medical colleges of foreign countries.

In the past 10 years, only 15 to 25 per cent of doctors with foreign medical degrees had managed to clear the mandatory screening test – Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) to practise the profession in India, Justice N Kirubakaran pointed out. This would only make one understand that the minimum marks of 50 per cent prescribed by MCI has to be revised and higher marks have to be prescribed, as the percentage of candidates passing FMGE is very less.

Therefore, for this year, the minimum marks to be prescribed should be raised from 50 to at least 80 per cent, the judge said.Noting that when students who secure more than 95 per cent in the qualifying examinations were unable to get admission in medical course in India, the judge wondered how candidates with 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exams could be allowed to get admission in foreign medical colleges.

The judge made the observation on a writ petition from Tamarai Selvan, a foreign medical degree holder, seeking a directive to MCI to issue certificate of provisional registration, to enable him to undergo the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) in any approved medical college hospital in the State and subsequently issue permanent registration certificate on successful completion of CRRI.