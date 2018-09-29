Football tournament on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The third season of Star five-a-side football tournament will get underway in the city on Sunday at the Whistle-Urban Sports hub in Nungambakkam. This edition will see eight teams taking part in the event. Host RYA Metrostar Association has announced a prize money of Rs 20,000 for winners, with the runners-up set to pocket Rs 15,000.

Overall 80 players have been registered for the tournament, which will see eight teams — RYA, RYA Metrostar, RYA Cosmoelite, RCC Magnum, RCC Diva, BYA, AFC Galaxy, and Vellore Squad, which is the only outstation team in this edition. Each side has 10 players in the squad with rolling substitutions in play.