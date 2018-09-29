Home Cities Chennai

Football tournament on Sunday

The third season of Star five-a-side football tournament will get underway in the city on Sunday at the Whistle-Urban Sports hub in Nungambakkam.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The event is hosted by RYA Metrostar Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  The third season of Star five-a-side football tournament will get underway in the city on Sunday at the Whistle-Urban Sports hub in Nungambakkam. This edition will see eight teams taking part in the event. Host RYA Metrostar Association has announced a prize money of Rs 20,000 for winners, with the runners-up set to pocket Rs 15,000.

Overall 80 players have been registered for the tournament, which will see eight teams — RYA, RYA Metrostar, RYA Cosmoelite, RCC Magnum, RCC Diva, BYA, AFC Galaxy, and Vellore Squad, which is the only outstation team in this edition. Each side has 10 players in the squad with rolling substitutions in play. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Football Whistle-Urban Sports hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai