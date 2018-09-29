Home Cities Chennai

Free Siddha, Ayurveda consultation at health fair 

Published: 29th September 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The fifth edition of Arogyam Health and Fitness Expo by New Indian Express and Apollo Hospitals, where one can expect medical expertise from traditional to modern systems for fitness topics, is getting underway on Saturday (September 29).This expo at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, will be on till Sunday evening.

Leading multi-speciality hospitals, practitioners of alternative medicines, fertility centres, diagnostic laboratories, marketers of organic products, beauty products and fitness equipment will participate in the expo which will have 80 stalls. The event will have free testing and consultation for eye, diabetes, blood pressure, hearing and dental conditions. Free Siddha and Ayurveda consultation from TAMPCOL, Homeopathy, Varma and Naadi consultations and paleo diet counselling are the highlights of the expo.

Arogyam Health & Fitness Expo is sponsored by Apollo hospitals, ELJAY hearing centre, Almaa Herbal Nature Pvt. Ltd. and United India Insurance. It will be open from 10.30 a.m to 8.30 p.m. Entry is free of cost.During the expo, Pasumaipaathai, an organisation engaged in social service, will host the ‘Self-reliant Swadesi festival’ in which people will be taught how to produce 20 household items at  home.

The products include bathing powder, tooth powder, bathing soap, shampoo, face wash powder, kumkum, hair oil, mosquito repellent, sambar mix, rasam mix, herbal tea etc. Besides,  a special session will be conducted on the uses of aloe vera and how to make food products and medicines for external uses. 

