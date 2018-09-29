HR & CE’s eviction notice to furniture company over pending rent upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has upheld an order of the HR & CE department directing Jayabharatham Furnitures to vacate within 48 hours from its location at Royapettah.The charge against the decades-old firm was that it had not paid the rent running to several lakhs of rupees.

Justice S M Subramaniyam, who upheld the order of eviction of the Joint Commissioner of HR&CE against the furniture firm on August 24, 2015, said the order had been passed after an adjudication and by following the procedures. It was passed by him initially on August 24, 2015 itself. The litigations were prolonging at the instance of the company and gaining time without any authority, it continues to occupy the premises. Litigation is continued for an unspecified period with a motive to stay in the property belonging to the temple, the judge said and passed the order.

The land belongs to Sri Siththii Buththi Vinayagar & Sundareswarar Temple at Royapettah which is under the control of HR&CE department. The building was leased out for a daily rent of `2,000, which was enhanced to `4,500 in 2012. The petitioner approached the court when the HR&CE passed the eviction order as the firm failed to pay the arrears running to `69.41 lakh.