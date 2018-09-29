Jayant Mathew is new INS president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor of Malayala Manorama, was Friday elected as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society for 2018-19. Mathew succeeds Akila Urankar of Business Standard, INS said in a statement.

Lav Saksena will serve as the Secretary-General while Shailesh Gupta of Mid Day newspaper will be the Deputy President and L Adimoolam of ‘Health and The Antiseptic’ as the Vice President of INS.

Sharad Saxena of Hindustan Times is the organisation’s honorary treasurer. The 41-member executive committee includes Mohan Gupta of Dainik Jagran and Mohit Jain of Economic Times.