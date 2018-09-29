Home Cities Chennai

Metro Water receives 55 applications at Ambattur camp

Following the request of Ambattur residents, Metro Water organised a camp on Thursday to collect applications for availing new water and sewer connections.

CHENNAI : Following the request of Ambattur residents, Metro Water organised a camp on Thursday to collect applications for availing new water and sewer connections. Metro Water received 55 applications from depots 79,80,81,82 and 85 in zone 7 during the camp.

The camp was conducted mainly to avoid the hassle of residents having to travel to the head office in Chinthadripet to hand over the application forms. “Residents had informed us that it was difficult for them to travel from Ambattur to submit the forms every time. This way, residents don’t have to run around to check if the registration process is complete. Necessary arrangements were made to collect the relevant payment for connecting charges at the camp itself,” said a Metro Water official.

The executive director of Metro Water, T Prabhu Shankar, monitored the registration process at the camp and said that a similar camp will be held on October 27 between 10 am to 3 pm at Thiruvengadam Nagar, Ambattur. 

