Miscreants rob valuables from three houses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Eleven cell phones, 16 sovereigns gold and Rs 3 lakh were stolen from three houses in different localities in the city on Thursday. Shakthi, a construction worker resides with five others at Valasaravakkam. On Thursday, the men had locked the house and gone for dinner. When they returned they found that eight cell phones had been stolen. Police have registered a case.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman who returned from her relatives house found the front door lock of her house broken. “Three cell phones, Rs 12,000 cash and seven sovereigns gold were missing,” a police personnel said. Following which, Pulianthope police have registered a case. In both the incidents, police are scanning cctv footage to trace the suspects.

In yet another house break incident, Sabibullah, who owns a plastic recycling company at Mannady had gone for a marriage along with his family. He returned on Thursday evening and found `three lakh in cash, nine sovereign of gold stolen from his house,” said a police officer.