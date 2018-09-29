Narain Karthikeyan to inaugurate Express Auto Expo in city today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The first ever Indian to race in Formula One — Narain Karthikeyan — will inaugurate the third Express Auto Expo at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Saturday. The expo will be open to the public from 10.30 am to 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday and entry to the event will be free.

The expo will see several leading Indian and international car and bike brands display their models. Brands being showcased at the event include Mercedes Benz, BMW, Mini Cooper, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Nissan, Nexa, Mahindra, Harley Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, Hyosung and Big Boyz Bikes. Visitors will have the option of test driving select brands and will have access to attractive finance options from banks as well.

Marketers of automobile accessories, as well as ceramic coaters, will also be highlighting their products at the event. The expo is being sponsored by Honda, IndianOil and Mahindra Rise. Visitors will also have access to a virtual reality game zone that will feature the latest in gaming tech. For the first time, a championship involving customised, modified and restored bikes, titled ‘Battle of the wheels’ will be conducted.The Express Auto Expo was first conducted in 2016 with the then-Union Minister and current Vice President Venkiah Naidu inaugurating the edition.