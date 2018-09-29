Home Cities Chennai

Navy’s expo to commemorate ‘Surgical Strike’ honours sacrifice

Published: 29th September 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy’s exhibition to celebrate ‘Parakram Parv’ underway at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Island Grounds on Friday |D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The three-day exhibition of Indian Navy at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Island Grounds, Chennai, was inaugurated by Rear Adm Alok Bhatnagar, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area on Friday. 

The expo is to commemorate the second anniversary of  ‘Surgical Strike’. It is aimed at showcasing courage, valour and sacrifice of defence forces with emphasis on Indian Navy. 

Models of Indian Navy vessels, including landing platform dock, INS Jalashwa, procured from United States, six Talwar Class frigates procured from Russia, INS Chennai built by Mazagon Dock Limited, INSAS gun, aeromodels, banners depicting naval operations and Gemini boats are on display. The exhibition is open for visitors from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

