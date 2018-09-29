Next month on, no charges at Chennai airport for breaking 10-min deadline

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : From next month, you don’t have to worry about the 10-minute deadline to drop your friend or relative at airport in your car. The parking fee to drop passengers departing from Chennai airport in private vehicles will be waived under the interim vehicle parking policy to be implemented at Chennai airport.

Usually, car owners tend to rush resulting in rash driving to adhere to the 10-minute deadline to avoid paying parking charges which come to around Rs 150. Cabs or yellow board vehicles pay Rs 60 as airport levy. However, while dropping passengers one has to be careful that one’s vehicle does not overstay for more than three minutes or else one will be penalised.

For ferrying passengers out of the airport, a fee of Rs 50 is being charged for parking up to 30 minutes for bus or truck, Rs 40 for cars and other vehicles and Rs 20 for two-wheelers. If the parking exceeds 30 minutes and up to two hours, bus or truck, tempo, sports utility vehicle or minibus will have to pay Rs 110 and cars Rs 100 and two-wheelers Rs 25.

...but to be penalised for overstaying

While dropping one has to be careful to not overstay for more than three minutes or else one will be penalised by traffic marshals. Challans will be issued to vehicles obstructing traffic by placing wheel jammers and the users will have to pay penalty