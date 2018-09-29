Home Cities Chennai

Next month on, no charges at Chennai airport for breaking 10-min deadline

From next month, you don’t have to worry about the 10-minute deadline to drop your friend or relative at airport in your car.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : From next month, you don’t have to worry about the 10-minute deadline to drop your friend or relative at airport in your car. The parking fee to drop passengers departing from Chennai airport in private vehicles will be waived under the interim vehicle parking policy to be implemented at Chennai airport.

Usually, car owners tend to rush resulting in rash driving to adhere to the 10-minute deadline to avoid paying parking charges which come to around Rs 150. Cabs or yellow board vehicles pay Rs 60 as airport levy. However, while dropping passengers one has to be careful that one’s vehicle does not overstay for more than three minutes or else one will be penalised.

For ferrying passengers out of the airport, a fee of Rs 50 is being charged for parking up to 30 minutes for bus or truck, Rs 40 for cars and other vehicles and Rs 20 for two-wheelers. If the parking exceeds 30 minutes and up to two hours, bus or truck, tempo, sports utility vehicle or minibus will have to pay Rs 110 and cars Rs 100 and two-wheelers Rs 25.

...but to be penalised for overstaying 
While dropping one has to be careful to not overstay for more than three minutes or else one will be penalised by traffic marshals. Challans will be issued  to vehicles obstructing traffic by placing wheel jammers and the users will have to pay penalty

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai