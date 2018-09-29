Royal Enfield gets relief in trade union issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has moved the Madras High Court seeking some relief from court against agitating workers. Justice P N Prakash before whom the petition came up on Friday, directed Sriperumbudur police to ensure that trade union activities and demonstration by workmen are held 100 metres away from the factory premises.

The petitioner said that Royal Enfield Employees Union, an unrecognised body, has only a handful of members. They are instigating other workmen to go on strike demanding wage hikes. There is no embargo or compulsion for the company to either recognise or invite the union for any talks as it is neither a registered body nor an elected one representing a majority of employees, the company’s counsel said.

Aggrieved by the formation of the union, with the aid of a handful of employees, the company alleged that the union has been making several agitations before the company’s main gate and thereby preventing movement of materials and willing employees in and out of the factory premises. The company prayed the court to direct adequate police protection for the peaceful operation of the factory.