'Take steps to make solar power systems mandatory in buildings'

CHENNAI : The State government should contemplate making mandatory, installation of solar power structures in multi-storey buildings. “The government shall make the installation of solar photo voltaic panels (SPVP) as mandatory condition, so that solar power can be generated which will ease the job of the Tangedco,” Justice N Kirubakaran said.The judge gave the interim directive when a writ plea from Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association alleging that Tangedco is backing out from using wind energy deliberately, came up for further hearing on Friday.

As directed, Vikram Kapur, Chairman, Tangedco and Md Nazimuddin, Energy Secretary, appeared before the court. Satisfied with their submission that there was no power crisis in the State as apprehended, the judge dispensed with their further appearance.Earlier, petitioner submitted that thousands of applications from individuals, who had installed solar panels for net metering, are pending with Tangedco. The Additional Advocate-General submitted that the rules were already framed regarding the generation of solar power in multi-storey buildings. The Central government is giving subsidy for purchasing solar panels.

Noting that in that event, many people will voluntarily come forward to install solar power generators in their houses and their burden of making electricity payments would also come down, the judge suggested that the government should take earnest steps to see that the scheme is advertised to encourage people by giving information regarding the generation of solar power and the benefits.

Petitioner also pointed out that due to non-commissioning of 400 KV Thappakunda sub-station project in Theni district about 48 lakh units of wind energy was being wasted every day.Recording the submission, the judge observed that the government should come out to encourage wind energy generation as well as solar power generation as it is eco-friendly.