Home Cities Chennai

The enterprising entrepreneurs

What is common among BSA, Hercules and Parry’s? They are renowned brands from the Murugappa stable.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By  Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : What is common among BSA, Hercules and Parry’s? They are renowned brands from the Murugappa stable. As a part of the Chennai chapter of Public Relations Society of India, D Vijayalakshmi, senior AVP, was invited to give a talk on the brand story of Murugappa. The event was held at the Madras Management Association. 

Vijayalakshmi has been handling the group corporate communications of Murugappa Group since January 2010. “It is my curiosity for knowledge, flexibility in shifting fields over the years, and aspiration by setting high goals that have brought me this far in life. Murugappa Groups is a family-run business with a rich history of more than 100 years.

The company is known for its reputation, corporate management and leadership skills,” said Vijayalakshmi, whose public relations experience includes works Amara Raja Group, Parryware Roca and Ramco Systems. She completed her BSc Physics from Stella Maris College and gradually moved to the corporate communications sector.

The story of Murugappa is a legacy of entrepreneurship that started in 1934. Headquartered in Chennai, it is one of India’s leading business conglomerates. The group has 28 businesses including nine listed companies traded in NSE and BSE. Some of the major companies of the group include Cholamandalam Investment, Party Agro Industries Ltd and Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.

“The company is strongly rooted in south India. It grew by acquisitions. It has always been a low key company. The brands have had greater awareness and recognition than the parent company Murugappa itself. Most importantly, it has a legacy recognition. Since 2010 we have been working towards awareness and sense of connectivity by targeting niche factors that might not be of interest to other corporate,” she said. 

The Murugappa Group unveiled a bright red peacock as its logo in 2010. “We started focusing on the heritage aspects, events, campaigns, cricket and digital platforms. Our Madras Day events and Murugappa quizzes are very popular. Carpet bombing was never an agenda. We’ve been creating interesting videos that highlight our beliefs and work ethics.

Some include the Madras song, farmer video, ‘Saying it Simply’ and ‘Good Netizen and Good Citizen’. The videos were a huge hit considering the attention span of the viewers. The results were analysed and the reach was more in non-metro areas,” shared Vijayalakshmi. In an effort to bring in recall value and connectivity to the brand name, she has been working towards more initiatives. “Murugappa can coexist and still build awareness,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSA Hercules Murugappa stable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai